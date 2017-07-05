Beer A 'Health Drink' Says Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister

For Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister K S Jawahar, beer is a health drink and he is ready to prove it, a remark that would please guzzlers no end.Amid protests by women over the state's new liquor policy, he purportedly told a TV news channel that the government would promote beer as a healthy drink."Who said beer is not a health drink? I am ready to prove it's a health drink," he told the channel late Monday night. A video clip of his remarks has gone viral on social media.The minister was not available for comment or clarifications.But, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to the channel on Tuesday morning listing the "health benefits" of beer."The health benefits of beer include anti-cancer properties, a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, increased bone density, prevention of dementia and coronary disease."It also aids the digestive system, treats diabetes and has anti-ageing properties," the note, titled '13 amazing benefits of beer', said.Excise department officials, however, pleaded ignorance about the move to promote beer as a health drink."If it's a health drink, why do we need special licence for brewing? It could even be sold in any general store," a senior excise official remarked.