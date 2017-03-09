Curious Case Of Massive Good Fortune Of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Son

In just six months, Telugu Desam Party general secretary Lokesh Nara has really lucked out - his assets have shot up in value from Rs 14.5 crore to Rs 330 crores. Mr Lokesh's father, Chandrababu Naidu, is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Highlights
- Stanford graduate Lokesh Nara, 34, is Chief Minister Naidu's son
- Declared wealth moves in 6 months from 14.5 to 330 crores
- Family-owned retail business was sold in November
In October, the 34-year-old, who is expected to join his father's cabinet soon, said his main assets included shares in the family-owned Heritage Fresh and a car worth nearly Rs 95 lakhs. The assets were listed in compliance with his father's initiative of revealing wealth publicly for transparency.
Now, Lokesh Nara is running for election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council - a precursor to becoming a minister, say sources.
His declared wealth has jumped to more than 300 crores. His family's Heritage Foods, which has interests in agriculture and dairy and runs bakeries, sold its retail business in November to Kishore Biyani's retail chain, which includes Big Bazaar supermarts. Lokesh Nara is reported in local media as saying that the market value of the stock is 274 crores, vastly more than the "book value" he declared earlier. The latter's value does not change till the asset is sold.
Mr Lokesh, an MBA graduate from Stanford University, further disclosed that he has inherited a family property worth nearly 38 crores.
"When the family is disclosing its members' assets to the public, it takes the book value of the shares. But, when it comes to Election Commission, a contestant has to declare the market value. Thus, the notional increase in the asset value may surprise some," an analyst explained to the Mumbai Mirror newspaper.