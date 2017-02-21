UP Elections 2017: As Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi Campaigned In Allahabad, Amit Shah Was A Street Away

"You cannot take caste and religion out of UP elections," said the BJP's new import from the Congress, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, as she prepped for the party chief's rally. For her ex-boss Rahul Gandhi, just a km away, she had this message, "the Congress will be decimated. It's pity that it will take down with it Akhilesh Yadav too."The BJP's extra effort here comes from the fact that though it had won both the parliamentary seats in Allahabad in the national election three years ago, in the 2012 assembly election it had won not a single of the 12 seats. The Samajwadi Party had won eight, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party had won three and the Congress one.The women in the BJP saris - in the BJP colours and with its lotus symbol on them - were meanwhile thrilled with their fashion statement. "It is the Modi sarkar's roadshow, they said walking alongside Amit Shah's truck. And who gave them the saris? "Modi sarkar did," they said in a chorus.UP is voting in seven phases. Votes will be counted on March 11.