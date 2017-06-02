Businessman Shot Dead On Busy Road In Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad

A 36-year-old businessman was shot dead on the road in an upscale part of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh last night.Dhiraj Singh was driving home with his wife around 11 pm when two men on a bike shot him twice at close range. The shooting took place in what is considered to be a VIP area, very close to the city's police headquarters.Mr Singh had stepped out of the car to pick up food from a popular and crowded roadside eatery when he was shot. The shooters also broke a window of the car and tried to pull out the keys.His wife was wounded.The police have sent the body for a post mortem and say they are investigating.Mr Singh was a contractor and worked with civic agencies in Allahabad.