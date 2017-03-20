BSP Leader Mohammad Shami Shot Dead In Allahabad, Protesters Block Highway

Mohammad Shami, a Bahujan Samaj Party leader was shot dead last night in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad district. The incident, which happened in a remote area, led to heightened tension. This morning, Mr Shami's supporters sat in protest on the Allahabad-Pratapgarh highway demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The protesters have also demanded adequate security to be given to Mr Shami's family.Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said, "60-year-old Mohammad Shami was gunned down by assailants close to his residence near Mauaima police station, 40 km from Allahabad city."Mr Mathur also said that, Mr Shami, who had been a five-time president of the Mauaima block, was allegedly involved in a number of criminal cases, many of them being heinous offences like murder and dacoity.Mr Shami had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2016, soon after losing the Panchayat election, ending his long association with the Samajwadi Party.Sources in the BSP have alleged that he was reportedly involved in a feud with local leaders of the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.Police have been deployed in large numbers to keep the situation under control.Mr Shami's supporters, who were sitting in protest on the highway have been dispersed, Mr Mathur said. He also said that an investigation in under way, and those named in the police complaint lodged by Mr Shami's family members will be questioned soon.(With inputs from PTI)