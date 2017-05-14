Allahabad Man Takes To Digital Transactions, Gets Appreciation Letter From PM Modi

A city resident, who took to digital transactions and encouraged his acquaintances to do so on the advice of the Prime Minister, recently received a letter of appreciation from Narendra Modi who said "the fight against black money gets more strength" by efforts of people like him.Rahul Ganguli, a private school employee, was lauded by PM Modi in a letter dated May 8 which he received in response to a special postcard the city dweller had sent to the PM on the occasion of 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court."I am a stamp collection and letter writing enthusiast. I had written a letter to the PM in January extending New Year greetings. He replied on January 17, addressing my wife Boishali, my son Agranay and me by our names and wherein he asked us to use as many digital means for economic transactions as possible and urge others to do the same," Mr Ganguli told PTI-Bhasha in an interview."In my postcard, on which I had affixed a special cover commemorating 150 years of the Allahabad High Court, I had stated that I had followed the PM's advice and taken to digital transactions while encouraging my acquaintances to follow suit," said Mr Ganguli, who is in his mid-thirties."I have been in the habit of writing letters to dignitaries including the prime minister and the president since long. During the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh, I have been receiving replies to my New Year greetings. Once late President APJ Abdul Kalam also gave a reply to my letter," he said."Interest has been dwindling in pursuits like stamp collection and letter writing. However, with acknowledgment coming from none other than Modi, I hope many youngsters will feel encouraged to take up these hobbies," he added.His wife Boishali said, "Initially, I used to think of this hobby of my husband as just a fad. But with the prime minister's recognition, I have begun to feel proud."Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who represents Allahabad (West) in the Assembly, said,"It is a matter of pride that a person from my city has got recognition from the honourable prime minister. May this encourage more people to do their bit in the fight against black money."