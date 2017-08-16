This Morning, 5 Bodies Washed Up On A Gujarat Beach

Early this morning, the bodies of five young men were found washed up on a beach in Gujarat, 40 kms from the diamond trading hub of Surat.The group reportedly travelled from Surat to Ubhrat Beach on the Independence Day holiday. The victims were between 17 and 24 years old.Officials claimed they were warned by some local residents and officials not to venture deep into the sea but they decided to go for a swim and were swept away by a strong current as onlookers watched in horror.A search team which included fire rescue officials took hours to find the bodies who were identified by other friends who had journeyed with them.