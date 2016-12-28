Fake Note-Printing Machine Seized In Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Police seized a fake note printing machine in Ahmedabad while four persons were caught in Kheda district on Wednesday with Rs 12.45 lakh, mostly in the new Rs 2,000 notes.A team of the crime branch of Rajkot police conducted a search on a bungalow in Bopal area and recovered the fake note printing machine and some blank papers meant for the notes.The search was conducted on the information received from one of the two persons arrested in Rajkot two days ago with fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination near Hanumanmadhi. One such machine was recovered during seizure of notes from a car. The duo was part of a fake note gang based in Ahmedabad.Raids were also being conducted to nab their mastermind.Meanwhile, based on a tip off, police in Dakor town of Kheda nabbed four persons with Rs 12.45 lakh near Raniya crossing. Most of the notes were in the Rs 2,000 denominations while remaining few were in Rs 100 and Rs 50. The culprits were said to be involved in exchanging notes on commission.The matter was being investigated. The Income Tax department has been informed about the recovery.