Congress Appoints Four Working Presidents In Gujarat Ahead Of Polls

In a statement in New Delhi, party general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi approved the appointments with immediate effect.

Ahmedabad | | Updated: August 25, 2017 20:28 IST
81 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Appoints Four Working Presidents In Gujarat Ahead Of Polls

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi approved appointment of four working presidents in Gujarat (File)

Ahmedabad:  The Congress has appointed four working presidents in poll-bound Gujarat, even as Bharatsinh Solanki would continue as the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

In a statement in New Delhi, party general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi approved the appointments with immediate effect. The Assembly elections in Gujarat are due later this year.

"The four working presidents are Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanani, Kuwarji Bavaliya and Karsan Das Soneri," state party spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Among the four, one is from the Patel community, one is an OBC, one is a tribal and one is a Dalit, he said.

"The working presidents will assist Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki to take on the BJP in the upcoming state elections," Mr Doshi said.

The Congress had yesterday declared the names of leaders who would head different committees of elections.

Notably, Union minister Arun Jaitley was yesterday appointed the BJP's election in-charge for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls.

Trending

Share this story on

81 Shares
ALSO READMavis Wanczyk, Mother Of Two Wins $758.7 Million In Record Single US Jackpot, Quits Job
Gujarat Pradesh Congress CommitteeGujarat CongressGujarat Assembly Polls 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................