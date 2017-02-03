6-Feet-Long Python Rescued In Agra

A six-feet-long Indian Rock Python was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from Agra Water Works along the Yamuna in Agra today.Shivamurti Garad, the safety manager of the plant, contacted the wildlife conservation NGO after workers spotted the python in the sludge.A two-member rescue team swiftly captured the reptile to release it back in its natural habitat.Shivamurti Garad said, "We didn't want to cause any harm to the reptile so we let it remain near the exposed sludge bed till the Wildlife SOS team reached the site."Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder of Wildlife SOS said, "Pythons are excellent swimmers and prefer living close to areas with water. Although non-venomous, a python's bite can be injurious so it requires swift skills on the part of the snake rescuers to capture them."Pythons and cobras have been appearing in residential areas at regular intervals for the past few months.Environmentalist Shravan Kumar Singh said due to large-scale construction, the reptiles appear to be moving out of their natural habitats.